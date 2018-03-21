Chilly and breezy Wednesday with temps in the mid-30s

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed six tornado touchdowns in north Alabama from Monday's intense storms.More >>
So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed six tornado touchdowns in north Alabama from Monday's intense storms.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.More >>
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>