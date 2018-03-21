Chilly and breezy Wednesday with temps in the mid-30s

Grab your winter coat, it is chilly out there this morning! Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-30s across the Tennessee Valley, but it is the wind chill that has things feeling much colder.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

A northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph this morning has our wind chill into the low to mid-20s this morning. Skies have cleared overnight tonight and that doesn’t mean will see plenty of sunshine throughout your Wednesday, just not a whole lot of warmth.

Only climbing into the low to mid-50s out there this afternoon. There will be more of the breezy northwest wind with gusts from 20 to 30 mph.

Skies will stay clear through the overnight tonight in Indy or Thursday but that means even colder temperatures on the way for Thursday morning. A few spots in northeastern Alabama in middle Tennessee could squeak out the upper 20s while the rest of us will be into the low 30s.

Good news is tomorrow morning the wind chill won’t be as strong as we are not expecting wind to be as breezy. More sunshine for Thursday afternoon, and more of the afternoon cool temperatures with the low to mid-50s expected.

Warmer, more spring-like, weather is on the way as we move on into the end of the week with temperatures into the 60s by Friday, however, we will be bringing in more rain as we move on into the weekend as temperatures get closer to the 70s by Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48