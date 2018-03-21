Inmate re-entry program worries some Colbert County residents

A man that promised something he didn't deliver is now going to prison for it.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
The National Weather Service made rounds on Tuesday to assess damage after the severe tornado. They started in west Franklin County and made their way to Russellville.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Vice and Narcotics officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman for running a meth lab out of a home in Castle Hayne.More >>
A heavy police presence has shut down traffic on I-95 near Belvidere on Wednesday.More >>
