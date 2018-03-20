GA activist walking 386 miles to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Terence Lester is a social justice activist marching from Atlanta to Memphis to try and raise awareness about the epidemic of homelessness around the country.

He made his way through the Shoals on Tuesday.

His mission is to march 386 miles from Atlanta to Memphis by foot in honor of 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.

Lester founded a nonprofit organization called Love Beyond Walls.

