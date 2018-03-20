Hazel Green High School gets new head football coach

Hazel Green High School has a new head football coach.

Madison County Schools has hired Smitty Grider. The new coach brings more than a dozen years of varsity head coaching experience at the high school level.

He has been the head coach at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery for four seasons where he compiled a 38-9 record, including three regional championships. Previously, he was the head coach at Beauregard High School for eight years, where his teams were 64-28 and advanced to the playoffs seven of his eight seasons.

"We’re very excited that Smitty Grider is coming as our next football coach,” said Darrell Long, principal at Hazel Green High School. “He is a proven winner and I know he will be an excellent role model for our students, staff and community. Coach Grider will be a great fit for our community and school.”

“Hazel Green is a great program and I know we can building something really special here. This is a great place to raise a family and we are excited about our move to the Madison County School System. I am thankful to Superintendent Matt Massey for this opportunity,” Grider said in a news release.

Grider replaces outgoing coach Will Wagnon.

