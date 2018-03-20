Albertville residents clean up after Monday's storms

Many people were impacted on the southern end of Albertville near Highway 75 when Monday evening's storms came rumbling into Marshall County.

Brad Biddle lives off Whitesville Road and said he’s lost at least one barn, maybe more. Along with the barn, he also lost 14 beehives, which made for a messy and stingy cleanup.

“Right now, trying to get the cattle out of the pasture with the debris. So we won’t have any, you know, damaged hooves or whatever. And just trying to get them secure and safe. And I got all the beehives put back together this morning. The girls were not happy at all. I got stung about a hundred times doing that. So that’s a good way to start the day,” said Biddle.

“It’s a tough cleanup. We’re having very bad weather here still, and cold and very windy,” said Leonard Kubik, who also lives off Whitesville Road.

Trees were uprooted and power lines were blown away by the strong winds.

The Kubik family home on Whitesville Road received minor damage. Shingles ripped off the front side of the roof and pieces to the roof of their barn were still flapping in the wind. Douglas Kublik was responding to calls to the Albertville Fire Department Monday night. Tuesday morning, he was up bright and early to help repair damage to his father’s home.

Leonard Kubik said his son called him around 7:30 to check on him. After his son told him the storm was right on top of him, he immediately took shelter.

He said he’s thankful to have the storm shelter. A few years back, he took advantage of a cost-saving program for storm shelters from FEMA and the Marshall County EMA.

“A storm shelter is a funny thing. It’s one of those things where it’s kind of a waste of space in your garage and waste of money until you need it. And last night. I was very happy I had purchased it,” said Kubik.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did touch down in Albertville Monday night.

Several people that live in that area said Tuesday's rain and d rop in temperatures hampered their cleanup efforts.

