Crestwood inpatient behavioral health services temporarily suspended

HUNTSVILLE, AL

Crestwood Medical Center is renovating some of its units. Because of these renovations, admissions for inpatient behavioral health services are being suspended.

Outpatient services continue.

An official with the medical center said the renovations could be finished within the next three to four weeks.

