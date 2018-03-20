Community steps up to help Limestone Co. tornado victims

The community has come together in a big way in Limestone County to help victims of Monday night’s tornado.

Volunteers are donating supplies, as well as their time in recovery efforts.

On Tuesday, the chainsaws were out in Elkmont. Crews were busy clearing downed trees on Veto Road.

The town’s police chief, Donnie Joe Johns, had a close call with mother nature during the storms while he was out working. Falling trees damaged his patrol car, but thankfully, the chief was not injured.

The full scope of the damage was exposed in Ardmore. Ivy Nicole shared pictures of a house on Gatlin Road- the roof gone, car damaged and debris everywhere.

County officials applauded the charitable contributions and spoke about the impact of the storms.

“We had a tornado come through. It laid down trees across roads and destroyed a few houses. It left debris everywhere. We’re out today trying to clean up. We had the roads open by about 11 last night and we’re fortunate that more people didn’t get hit, their homes, so we feel good about that,” said Stanley Hill, Limestone County Commissioner for District 1

Hill says volunteers from the community joined first responders after the storms hit with tractors and chainsaws to help make the area safer.

“It was good to see that. It’s hard to see things today. It looks a lot different in the daylight and it’s heartbreaking to see some of the homes that have been damaged,” he added.

Over at Wooley Springs Baptist Church’s community center, residents dropped off supplies and water. Good Samaritans made trips from Walker County and other places.

The Limestone County EMA worked with the church to set up a command center at that location.

Joan King didn’t have any damage, but she knows people who were impacted.

“We have a business here in Ardmore and we’ve had several people come in this morning to get roofing tacks. A lot of people have lost roofs. I’ve asked several people if they had anyone hurt and from what I’ve heard, there were no injuries so that’s what we thank God for,” she stated as she dropped off supplies at the

Volunteers teamed up to head out to damaged areas to assist with cleanup in places like Ardmore. The outpouring of support spoke volumes about community connections and outreach in Limestone County.

“It means a lot. It really does. The people here are very caring, and they want to help in any way they can,” Joan King said.

County officials ask that residents bring their debris to the curb and crews will be helping pick it up.

“We legally cannot get off the right of way. If people will bring their stuff to the right of way we will come get it,” Commissioner Hill explained.

The Limestone County EMA tweeted Tuesday that currently there are no immediate needs for storm victims, thanks to all of the aid provided by local agencies and organizations.

