Huntsville BOE member’s censure requested amid accusations of ‘eccentric’ behavior

The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill. Elisa Ferrell notified Hill, Superintendent Matt Akins, and other school board members with a lengthy document outlining accusations of impairment and "eccentric" behavior.

Ferrell is requesting a censure by the Huntsville BOE and superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education.

Ferrell says the censure is necessary because Hill’s actions are putting the system’s accreditation at risk.

The board has undergone an accreditation review with AdvancEd for the past year. A loss of accreditation could lead to state intervention.

According to Ferrell, AdvancEd outlined the following areas of concern:

Lack of adherence to roles and responsibilities

Some board members do not understand their roles in regards to mediation with the Alabama School Board Association

Some board members have trouble leaving personal agendas behind

Some board members do not have a clear distinction between their role as a board member and their role as a community member

Some board members visit classrooms to observe and email or call teachers to gather information. This violates Alabama Code.

Some board members ask for personnel files or other reports at the system level without consulting the superintendent. This is in violation of Alabama Code

Ferrell said she has received anonymous complaints about Hill’s behavior at community meetings and in the central office. She said Hill has acted impaired, slurring her speech. Ferrell referred to video of three board meeting, including Aug. 24, 2017, Jan. 9, 2018, and Feb. 1, 2018.

In the video from the Feb. 1, Hill is seen standing up to curtsy and then taking a sip from a tumbler. After she takes a sip, she says, “It’s just Coke.'

Ferrell also said Hill used graphic language before an executive session on Dec. 1, 2016. According to Ferrell, Hill said “she wanted to chop off the penis of a former employee and hold it in her hands.” According to Ferrell, a board member told her the statement was inappropriate, and the school board attorney told her she could not discuss things not related to the executive session.

The document also states Hill heckled the state school superintendent during a spring training conference in 2017.

According to Ferrell, the AdvanEd team interviewed each member of the BOE. The interview brought in a second person for Hill’s interview as a witness to Hill’s statements about actions in violation of Alabama code.

Hill has not responded to requests for an interview. However, on her Facebook page, Hill posted “Since last ‘Censure’ post, I have received 5 pages of singled spaced accusations. Most, if not all, 100% FALSE."

