Multiple tornadoes hit north Alabama Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornado touchdowns from Monday's intense storms.



Teams are surveying damage across the Tennessee Valley. Preliminary reports indicate tornadoes caused damage in Elkmont, Russellville and Albertville.



No word at this time on the intensity of those tornadoes.



The teams are still surveying Tuesday and additional tornado confirmations could be added to the storm report.

Im currently just south of Ardmore, AL. Trees ripped out of the ground. Debris everywhere pic.twitter.com/4psBF4zfaz — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 20, 2018

