6 tornadoes hit north Alabama Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornado touchdowns in north Alabama from Monday's intense storms.

Preliminary information indicate six tornadoes touched down in Falkville, Albertville, northern Madison County, Ardmore, Russellville and Cedar Creek Lake in Franklin County.

The Ardmore tornado was at least an EF2 while the ones in northern Madison County, Russellville and Cedar Creek Lake were EF1s.

The strengths of each individual tornado is still being determined. Teams are surveying damage across the Tennessee Valley.

More tornadoes may be confirmed following damage assessment.

The teams are still surveying Tuesday and additional tornado confirmations could be added to the storm report.

