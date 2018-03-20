Muscle Shoals will have Avalon pedestrian overpass inspected - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Muscle Shoals will have Avalon pedestrian overpass inspected

(Source: Times Daily) (Source: Times Daily)
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) -

When Mayor David Bradford heard about the collapse of the pedestrian walkway at Florida International University on Thursday, he immediately thought of the city's pedestrian overpass over Avalon Avenue.

The collapse of the 174-foot main span in Miami killed six people who were in vehicles stopped under the overpass.

The overpass in Muscle Shoals crosses five lanes of Avalon Avenue and was built to allow students to safely cross the busy street.

As a result of the tragedy, Bradford said he will ask engineer Brad Williams of Civil Group to perform an annual inspection of the structure.

Bradford said the city performs all maintenance on the structure, such as painting, repairing fencing and replacing burned out light bulbs. They also hang Christmas lights on the overpass each year.

Read more at the Times Daily 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX.

    More >>

    An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly