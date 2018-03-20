Muscle Shoals will have Avalon pedestrian overpass inspected

When Mayor David Bradford heard about the collapse of the pedestrian walkway at Florida International University on Thursday, he immediately thought of the city's pedestrian overpass over Avalon Avenue.

The collapse of the 174-foot main span in Miami killed six people who were in vehicles stopped under the overpass.

The overpass in Muscle Shoals crosses five lanes of Avalon Avenue and was built to allow students to safely cross the busy street.

As a result of the tragedy, Bradford said he will ask engineer Brad Williams of Civil Group to perform an annual inspection of the structure.

Bradford said the city performs all maintenance on the structure, such as painting, repairing fencing and replacing burned out light bulbs. They also hang Christmas lights on the overpass each year.

