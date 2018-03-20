First Day of Spring with breezy and colder weather ahead

Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
