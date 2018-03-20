First Day of Spring with breezy and colder weather ahead

Still, some patchy dense fog out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning but that will start to clear out as winds start to pick up today.

Thankfully we have a much quieter day on the way today. Wind gusts from the northwest will be strong today, gusting at times from 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures are already much colder this morning and will stay cooler today into the low to mid-50s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies throughout your Tuesday with a few passing showers possible through the middle of the day.

At 11:15 AM CDT we will have the vernal equinox marking today as the first day of spring.

Some pretty dense fog right now east of I-65 and into the Sand Mountain area. This should clear through the next couple of hours as winds pick up and a secondary cold front passes through #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/KoqbXnTZWP — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 20, 2018

A breezy northwest wind will continue into Wednesday keeping us even cooler. Air temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday staying into the 50s but will start even colder than that within the low to mid-30s. Would not be surprised with frost the next two mornings.

Could even see a flurry late tonight & early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we look to stay dry until the end of the week and into the weekend with rain back on Friday and temperatures rebounding back into the 70s.

