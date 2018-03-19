Ardmore family escapes storm that hit their home

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
