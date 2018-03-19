Ardmore family escapes storm that hit their home - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Ardmore family escapes storm that hit their home

By Lindsey Connell, Reporter
A family on Gatlin Road in Ardmore escaped to safety, but the storms heavily damage their home. (Source: WAFF) A family on Gatlin Road in Ardmore escaped to safety, but the storms heavily damage their home. (Source: WAFF)
ARDMORE, AL (WAFF) -

Limestone County was hit hard in Monday's storms. Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.

Homes were impacted, and trees and power lines are down. Crews are out in full force working to help with the damage.

One family’s home on Gatlin Road in Ardmore is perhaps one of the spots that was hit the worst. The impact of this severe weather just starting to sink in.

As the Schell family walked into their home Monday night after the tornado in Limestone County, they came face to face with its destruction. But they knew they took the right safety precautions.

"Grandkids and us, just before the storm hit, we decided to take them over to the neighbor’s house to the basement. If it weren’t for the grandkids, we would have been in our house so thanks for our grandkids. Next thing we know, everyone is piled in front of our house and there’s no house. It’s bad. We lost garage, car, house. I don’t know what else," said Michael Schell.

They immediately started trying to save what belongings they could from what’s left of their home on Gatlin Road.

Damage was spotted in lots of other spots in Ardmore and in Elkmont, such as trees down in yards and across roads, including Sweet Springs and Oak Grove. Crews were already out cleaning up the mess Monday night.

"It started over in west Limestone with straight line winds and slight rotation and it is just took a straight easterly path across the county. It came through at Elkmont at Veto Road. We got crews out there trying to clear that road. We have multiple crews out working, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, all the volunteer fire departments, Ardmore police, Elkmont police," said Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough. "The Elkmont police chief’s car was destroyed. A car fell on it while he was out."

As for the Schell’s,, they’re focusing on the positive.

"We’re all here. That’s the main thing. Everybody is safe," said Schell.

Authorities have no reports of injuries.

[FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat across the TN Valley]

