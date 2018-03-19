Storm damage in Russellville

Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.

Reports of damage are coming in, including the Waffle House and near Central Alabama Credit Union on U.S. 43. The fire department reports damage at Road Gear too.

Power is out along the highway.

Firefighters say Lawrence Street trees went down across road just east of U.S. 43 and on Washington Avenue south of Highway 24.

No injuries are reported.

Photo of damage in Russellville from view Lukas Dodd #WAFF48 >> https://t.co/S4zv02diik pic.twitter.com/7mdxEHEMUJ — WAFF 48 (@waff48) March 19, 2018

