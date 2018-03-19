Storm damage in Russellville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Storm damage in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.

Reports of damage are coming in, including the Waffle House and near Central Alabama Credit Union on U.S. 43. The fire department reports damage at Road Gear too.

[FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday, severe storms possible]

Power is out along the highway.

Firefighters say Lawrence Street trees went down across road just east of U.S. 43 and on Washington Avenue south of Highway 24.

No injuries are reported.

[First Alert Weather Day: Severe Weather Central]

[MAP: Public storm shelters in the TN Valley]

