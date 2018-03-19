Crews assess damage from Russellville tornado

The National Weather Service made rounds on Tuesday to assess damage after the severe tornado. They started in west Franklin County and made their way to Russellville.More >>
The National Weather Service made rounds on Tuesday to assess damage after the severe tornado. They started in west Franklin County and made their way to Russellville.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>