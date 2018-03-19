Crews assess damage from Russellville tornado

The National Weather Service made rounds on Tuesday to assess damage after the severe tornado. They started in west Franklin County and made their way to Russellville.

They worked to piece together information to determine how many tornadoes hit the community.

"Right now, we are looking at one tornado upwards of about 100 mile wind and determining if it's a EF1 tornado," said meteorologist Chelly Amin of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says everyone in the Tennessee Valley should be ready for more severe weather by making sure you’re prepared with a safety plan.

Photo of damage in Russellville from view Lukas Dodd #WAFF48 >> https://t.co/S4zv02diik pic.twitter.com/7mdxEHEMUJ — WAFF 48 (@waff48) March 19, 2018

