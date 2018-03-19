Madison man charged with child porn

While rain is likely tonight into tomorrow morning, this is not the severe weather event that we are forecasting.More >>
Eric Lamar Caffey as the suspect taken into custody in Friday's officer-involved shooting.
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
The sheriff says he isn't sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.
Students at the University of Memphis held a silent protest Monday after a fraternity used a racial slur at a campus event.
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.
Police bodycam video captured an encounter in which a man used his child as a shield during a standoff with officers.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of an illegal cockfighting ring in Sevier County, just north of DeQueen.
