Madison man charged with child porn

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a child porn suspect.

Randall Miller, 53, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrest occurred when the sheriff's office and Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Silver Creek Circle in Madison. The sheriff's office reports that computers and other media devices were seized.

Miller was booked into the Madison County Jail and has since bonded out.

Investigators said this is a continuing investigation and no further information can be released at this time,

