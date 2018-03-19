Police investigating homicide at Decatur apartments

Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Brookridge Apartments in Decatur.

Investigators tell us the 911 call came in around 11 o'clock on Sunday night.

Police say the caller, Cameron Matthews, said that he had just shot someone. Once officers responded to the scene, they located the body of Chaz D. Harris outside of an apartment. They also detained Matthews a short distance from the scene.

Decatur police say the investigation is ongoing, and at this time no charges have been filed.

The case will be presented to the Morgan County Grand Jury at a later date for consideration.

