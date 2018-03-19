Police investigating death at Decatur apartments

Police are investigating a late night death at the Brookridge Apartments in Decatur.

Investigators tell us the 911 about shots being fired came in around 11 o'clock on Sunday night.

Our reporter on the scene saw one man lying dead on a porch and people gathering nearby becoming emotional after talking with officers.

Police would not confirm the identity of the man or tell us if there is a suspect on the loose. As soon as investigators are ready to release that information, we'll pass it along and update this story.

