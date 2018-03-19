FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday, severe storms possible

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ! We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon into the evening which could bring us tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind.

Some of these tornadoes could be strong and dangerous, with long track possibilities. Large hail of 2 inches in diameter or greater is possible as well.

This risk is out for the entire Tennessee Valley throughout this evening, as storms are expected to develop afternoon. Make sure you have all your devices charged and the First Alert Weather App downloaded with your location set and notifications allowed.

Early showers and storms will move out this morning, clearing us out as we head on into the later morning hours and into the early afternoon. The faster they clear out, and the warmer than temperatures get, the more likely severe weather is for our afternoon and evening.

PASS IT ON - UPDATED TIMELINE: The timing has moved back slightly for Monday’s severe weather. However the threat remains the same. Large hail, strong winds, & tornadoes are all likely. A strong tornado or 2 is also possible. Be prepared, not scared. We will have you covered! pic.twitter.com/G5GjzOjhM7 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 18, 2018

A mixture of heat, humidity, and atmospheric energy all look to combine during our afternoon and evening, which will be supportive of strong supercellular thunderstorms. There could be some isolated storms during the early afternoon ahead of the main line of storms that will move in.

The line of storms is expected to move into northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee between 3 to 4 p.m. and progress east fast.

Expect storms to move into the I-65 corridor and Huntsville Metro between 5-7pm, and then the Sand Mountain sometime after 7 p.m. The storms should be gone and out of the Tennessee Valley by 10/11pm.

On the backside of this system, we are expecting colder temperatures and northwest winds. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Tuesday, with more clouds wrapping around bringing in some light showers through the afternoon. The cooler air will continue to end the week with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s.

