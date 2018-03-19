Brad: Scattered Spring showers expected Tuesday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

After a round of afternoon and evening severe weather, the ALL CLEAR has been given for the Tennessee Valley. 

Three teams from the National Weather Service will survey damage across north Alabama on Tuesday.

Skies will clear briefly overnight before more cloud cover and a few showers move in by Tuesday morning, lows will be in the middle 40s.

[READ MORE: Storm damage in Russellville]

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday as the Spring season officially begins, scattered rain showers are likely along with cooler highs in the middle 50s.  Skies clear out by Wednesday with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 50s, another cool and sunny day is expected Thursday. 

[READ MORE: Ardmore family escapes tornado that hit their home]

Temps will be more seasonal by Friday with highs back in the middle 60s and partly cloudy skies.  Scattered rain chances return by the weekend with warmer temperatures.

