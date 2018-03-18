Fully-involved structure fire in SE Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Fully-involved structure fire in SE Huntsville

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Angie Oliver Shirley via Facebook) (Source: Angie Oliver Shirley via Facebook)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the scene a fire at Huntsville American Cabinets on East Gateway Dr. 

They remain on the scene battling the blaze. Traffic in the area is being diverted. 

WAFF has a crew on the scene working to learn more. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

