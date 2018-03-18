Fully-involved structure fire in SE Huntsville

Firefighters are on the scene of a full-engulfed structure fire in SE Huntsville

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the scene a fire at Huntsville American Cabinets on East Gateway Dr.

They remain on the scene battling the blaze. Traffic in the area is being diverted.

WAFF has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

