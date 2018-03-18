FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather timeline, safety information

While rain is likely tonight into tomorrow morning, this is not the severe weather event that we are forecasting.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We are watching the potential for a significant severe weather event for north Alabama During the afternoon and early evening hours we could see supercell thunderstorms with the potential for very large hail and strong tornadoes. — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) March 18, 2018

SEVERE WEATHER DETAILS: Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather. Large hail (1”+), damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon into the evening.

Supercells are likely with this severe weather threat. All of the ingredients we need for severe weather will be in place tomorrow for severe weather, but weather balloon data tomorrow morning will help determine how much of each ingredient we have in the atmosphere so keep checking back in for updates!

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE RADAR]

TIMELINE: The latest timeline brings storms into northwest Alabama starting around 1 p.m. Storms track east throughout the afternoon and evening hours, eventually ending by 9 PM in northeast Alabama.

PREPARE: It’s always best to be prepared for whatever may come your way, especially as we head into spring. Be sure you have two ways to get severe weather alerts and know where you live on a map!

Our First Alert Weather App will live stream severe weather coverage so you can watch us from your safe space. Our app will also alert you to severe weather watches and warning and should be one of the methods you use to get severe weather notifications.

Also, make sure you have a NOAA weather radio--if you don’t have one then pick one up today! You should never rely solely on sirens.

[CLICK HERE for more on how to program your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio]

Review your safety plan with your family. Always go to the lowest level and most interior room in your home and cover your head with a bike helmet or pillow. Make sure you have waters, your radio, and a flashlight already ready to go in your safe spot.

Go ahead and bring pets inside tomorrow morning so you can easily locate them and bring them into your shelter.

[CLICK HERE to see a map of public shelters in the Tennessee Valley]

RECOMMENDED SAFETY KIT: Water, NOAA radio, phone, snacks, flashlight, batteries, extra phone battery or chargers, leash or cage for pets, helmets, whistle, necessary medications

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48