Residents escape burning Huntsville apartment building

Eric Lamar Caffey as the suspect taken into custody in Friday's officer-involved shooting.More >>
Eric Lamar Caffey as the suspect taken into custody in Friday's officer-involved shooting.More >>
Due to the threat of strong, and possibly severe, storms moving into the Tennessee Valley, Monday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.More >>
Due to the threat of strong, and possibly severe, storms moving into the Tennessee Valley, Monday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
School officials say even though there are conflicting allegations related to the incident, the teacher has been removed from their substitute teaching list.More >>
School officials say even though there are conflicting allegations related to the incident, the teacher has been removed from their substitute teaching list.More >>