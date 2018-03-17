Monday school delays & closings

Due to the threat of strong, and possibly severe, storms moving into the Tennessee Valley, Monday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT: The @waff48 First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday, March 19th as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds, hail and even tornadoes are all possible. Stay tuned for updates. #alwx pic.twitter.com/m1qtPsCX8G — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) March 17, 2018

With the threat of severe weather, schools in the area may be impacted. WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays.

Decatur City Schools - All activities cancelled on Monday

