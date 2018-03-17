FIRST ALERT: Tuesday school delays & closures - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday school delays & closures

(WAFF) -

WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest delays for Tuesday morning:

  • Cullman County Schools - closed
  • Cullman City Schools - closed
  • Moulton Elementary & Moulton Middle - 2 hour delay
  • Lawrence County High - 2 hour delay

