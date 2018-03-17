FIRST ALERT: Monday school closings & early dismissals

Due to the threat of strong, and possibly severe, storms moving into the Tennessee Valley, Monday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT: The @waff48 First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday, March 19th as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds, hail and even tornadoes are all possible. Stay tuned for updates. #alwx pic.twitter.com/m1qtPsCX8G — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) March 17, 2018

With the threat of severe weather, schools in the area may be impacted. WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays.

Colbert County Schools dismissing at 1 p.m., no extracurricular activities

Cullman County Schools dismissing at 12 p.m.

Decatur City Schools all activities canceled Monday

Florence City Schools are as follows: Grades K-6 will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Grades 7-12 will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Huntsville City Schools are as follows: All pre-school students dismiss at 11:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. All elementary, all P-6 schools, Chapman P-8 (all grades), Whitesburg P-8 (all grades), Morris P-8 (all grades), Mtn. Gap P-8 (all grades), Williams P-8 (all grades), AAA and ASFL are dismissed. 12:00 p.m. All middle schools, junior high schools are dismissed. 12:30 p.m. All high schools

Huntsville City Schools are as follows:



Lauderdale County Schools will close at noon, no after-school activities

Legacy Christian Academy in Killen dismissing at noon, open house activities rescheduled for Tuesday

Madison County Schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m., all afternoon athletic, extracurricular events canceled.

Muscle Shoals dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Tuscumbia dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48