FIRST ALERT: Monday school closings & early dismissals

(Source: Raycom Media)
(WAFF) -

Due to the threat of strong, and possibly severe, storms moving into the Tennessee Valley, Monday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.  

With the threat of severe weather, schools in the area may be impacted. WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays. 

  • Colbert County Schools dismissing at 1 p.m., no extracurricular activities
  • Cullman County Schools dismissing at 12 p.m. 
  • Decatur City Schools all activities canceled Monday
  • Florence City Schools are as follows: 
    • Grades K-6 will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. 
    • Grades 7-12 will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.  
  • Huntsville City Schools are as follows:
    • All pre-school students dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
    • 11:30 a.m. All elementary, all P-6 schools, Chapman P-8 (all grades), Whitesburg P-8 (all grades), Morris P-8 (all grades), Mtn. Gap P-8 (all grades), Williams P-8 (all grades), AAA and ASFL are dismissed.
    • 12:00 p.m. All middle schools, junior high schools are dismissed.
    • 12:30 p.m. All high schools 
      Huntsville City Schools are as follows:
  • Lauderdale County Schools will close at noon, no after-school activities 
  • Legacy Christian Academy in Killen dismissing at noon, open house activities rescheduled for Tuesday
  • Madison County Schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m., all afternoon athletic, extracurricular events canceled. 
  • Muscle Shoals dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Tuscumbia dismissing at 1:30 p.m. 

