Arrest made in Giles County, TN murder from 2001

Investigators in Giles County, Tennessee say they've made an arrest in a 2001 murder case.

David Arnold Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon after investigators searched his Cannon County home.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Joleen Abernathy Ingram.

According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, detectives recently got new tips about the case.

Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton says he hopes the arrest will bring some comfort to the victim's family and friends.

