Arrest made in Giles County, TN murder from 2001

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
The 2018 Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 17. The annual parade celebrates Irish culture and heritage.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
