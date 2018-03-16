New developments coming to downtown Florence

New attractions and building upgrades are coming to downtown Florence for residents and visitors to get more dining experiences, entertainment and shopping.

Big Bad Breakfast remains a hit with huge crowds that are looking to enjoy great food and a welcoming atmosphere.

Developers recognize the need to continue to grow and develop downtown. Within the next 24 months, you can expect more business and opportunities in the Shoals. In the same building as Big Bad Breakfast, you will soon see a bowling alley, and the Stricklin building is evolving into a hotel that will be open to the public in June. The Boiling Bowling Alley will cost $40 to $50 an hour for six to eight people per lane. The Stricklin Hotel rates will offer 24 rooms and rates beginning at $130 a night.

“Tons of things to do. There will be cool and unique places to shop. It means living in a place that you are proud to be and excited to explore," said Teryl Shields, executive director of Florence Main Street.

The city also is making plans for parking garage maintenance. There are some safety concerns for the 30-year-old garage. Some improvements have been made already including brighter lights and pressure-washing to make the garage look more appealing. Still, locals say the top level is an eyesore and the city needs to do something.

"It will cost $20 million for a new garage and $3 million to retrofit, but we won’t know until the inspection is complete," said parking chairman Billy Hammock.

