Survivor, Spin Doctors to headline WhistleStop Weekend

WhistleStop Weekend is bringing in some top-notch entertainment for Huntsville's May festivities.

The Spin Doctors will headline that Friday night;'s entertainment. They're the Billboard artists behind hits like "Two Princes," “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and "Pocket Full Of Kryptonite.

The next night's headliners will be the classic rock group Survivor.

Regional artists Sunset Guns and Black Eyed Susan will open for the Spin Doctors and Survivor, respectively.

The event will be on May 4 and 5. For more information visit https://whistlestopweekend.com.

