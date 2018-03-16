Boaz teacher on leave pending investigation

A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

Boaz City Schools Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed on March 16 that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system received a report of alleged misconduct. The leave is pending an investigation.

The Alabama Department of Education confirms that employee is Justin Beam. He was put on leave on March 9.

According to the school's website, Beam is a math teacher and basketball coach at Boaz Middle School.

While Boaz police have not revealed which school is involved, they have confirmed that the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center interviewed several students on Wednesday regarding this matter.

No arrest has been made at this time.

