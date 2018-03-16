Boaz teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Boaz teacher has turned himself in to authorities following administrative leave.

Boaz Police confirmed that William Justin Beam turned himself into the Marshall Co. Jail around 9 a.m. Friday morning. He has been indicted on two charges, sexual contact with a student below 19 years old, and sexual abuse in the second degree.

On March 16, Boaz City Schools Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee was placed on leave after the school system received a report of alleged misconduct.

Beam was put on administrative leave on March 9. He is a math teacher and basketball coach at Boaz Middle School.

Boaz police confirmed that the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center has interviewed several students regarding this matter.

Beam is being held on $20,000 bond.

