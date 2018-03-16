Boaz City School employee on leave pending investigation

A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave.

Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system received a report of alleged misconduct.

The employee’s leave is pending an investigation.

While Boaz Police have not revealed which school is involved, they have confirmed that the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center interviewed several students on Wednesday regarding this matter.

No arrests have been made at this time.

