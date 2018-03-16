Alabama receives $25.5 million in Volkswagen settlement

Five public listening sessions are being held to inform Alabama citizens of the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen.

The sessions, hosted by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), will give people information on how the funds will be allocated and used to reduce diesel pollution and improve air quality.

Alabama has received $25.5 million out of $2.9 billion nationwide in a settlement against the German automobile maker. The settlement comes after accusations that the company manipulated emissions tests in violation of the Clear Air act.

Governor Kay Ivey designated ADECA’s Energy Division to conduct the meetings in different locations across the state, in order to provide more information and receive feedback.

“We appreciate the trust that Gov. Kay Ivey has placed in our agency to administer the VW settlement for the people of Alabama. These listening sessions are the first step in this process.” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said of the sessions.

Sessions will be held in Bessemer, Montgomery, Decatur, Bay Minette, and Dothan. To get more information on the sessions, including dates and times, click here.

