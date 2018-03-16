Calhoun Community College president leaving for Maryland job

The president of Calhoun Community College has accepted a new job in the Northeast.

James Klauber will become the new president of Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. He will leave within the next few months.

Klauber sent the following email to Calhoun staff on Friday:

Good Morning Everyone, I hope that you are doing well on this Friday. It is time for me to share some news with you. A few weeks ago, I let you know that I was a finalist for a president’s position at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. There wasn’t much to say at the time, other than to let’s see how things played out. Well, this week the Board of Trustees at Hagerstown Community College made me a generous offer of employment. It is one where I have to consider my family, my stage in life, and what is in our collective best interest. For those reasons, I have accepted their offer and will be leaving at the end of May. You never know the right time to leave. Winston Churchill, wanted to stay on as Prime Minister of England for a couple of years after World War II to see the reconstruction of his homeland through. British voters had different plans. When I arrived here three years ago, Calhoun needed me and I needed you. Together we worked away, put our focus on students, and accomplished some great things. Sure, there are still things to be done, but that is perpetually the case at any institution. I take great comfort in knowing that this College has empowered leaders at every level. I feel certain that you will go on to do great things. We still have a month or two together, so let’s keep up the pace we have set, and enjoy our time together! Have a great weekend, and I look forward to seeing you on campus. Yours truly, Dr. K.

