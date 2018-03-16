Etowah County woman arrested for drugging a child

An Etowah County woman was arrested for abusing a child.

Officials arrested Margaret Elchin, 41, of Boaz. She was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

Elchin allegedly gave a 5-year-old a pill and he began suffering from unconsciousness and slurred speech.

She then dropped the child off at school where faculty noticed the symptoms. After medical personnel was called, he was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Elchin was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center before being released on a $50,000 bond.

She is not allowed any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.

