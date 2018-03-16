Etowah County woman arrested for drugging a child

Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning;'s bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning;'s bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>