My Take - Tax Time

As we near the tax deadline, it's important for us all to be wary of scams. Last year people around the country were scammed out of millions of dollars, in what was one of the largest tax scams in history. Scam artists tell people they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver's license. IRS officials want people to know they will never call and ask for any payment over the phone. When it comes to the IRS a written notice through the US mail is always the first step. Thousands of people across the country fall for these scams every year including right here in the Tennessee Valley. Officials are consistently trying to track down those responsible. Unfortunately, technology allows for phone calls to be placed from just about anywhere in the world. If you have any suspicions, contact the IRS.



I'm Dave Thomason, that’s "My Take" What's yours?



