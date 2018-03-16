New municipal complex planned for downtown Huntsville

Huntsville city leaders have unveiled plans for a new municipal complex downtown.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) conducted the site study and developed the concept plan for the new complex.

They had previously presented data to the City Council and the public in December 2017.

Three potential sites were considered for the project: City Hall’s current location, the site of the Fountain Row and Gates Ave. parking garage and the parking lot on Clinton Ave. across from Huntsville Utilities.

GMC is recommending City Hall relocate across the street to the site of the parking garage.

The concept of the complex provided by the firm shows a modern five-story building, which would include a 130,000 square-foot office space and a parking garage with more than 700 spaces.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said of the plan, “This is our first look at what is possible on this site and how it might function with our projected needs.”

City offices currently stretch across five different buildings in the downtown area and occupy more than 155,000 square feet.

A new building would bring these offices to one location and would provide more cost-efficiency in operations and make it easier for the public to access their services.

GMC will now proceed with their plans. The next step will be developing the schematic designs and refining the square footage and layout requirements for each department.

The City Council has programmed funding for construction to begin in 2019.

