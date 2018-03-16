Kat: Severe weather expected on Monday

Good morning! Temperatures this morning will bottom out in the upper 40s but another nice warmup is in store today.

Tomorrow is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for severe weather. I'll have details on how to prepare and what to expect this morning from 5-7AM on @waff48. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to an enhanced risk for severe weather (threat level: 3/5). pic.twitter.com/N9LTOBRfZ7 — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) March 18, 2018

Expect partly cloudy skies throughout your Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. It should be a beautiful day today!

Cloud cover starts to push in during the late afternoon hours and scattered showers could start as early as 7 p.m. tonight.

Showers and storms become more widespread during the overnight hours, and while we could see a few strong storms during this timeframe.

Our real severe weather threat will hold off until Monday afternoon.

SEVERE WEATHER DETAILS: Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather.

Large hail (1"+), damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon into the evening. Supercells are likely with this severe weather threat.

TIMELINE: the latest timeline brings storms into the Shoals starting around 1 p.m. Storms track east throughout the afternoon and evening hours, eventually ending by 8 p.m.

A more in-depth timeline is available on the First Alert Weather App.

PREPARE: It's always best to be prepared for whatever may come your way, especially as we head into spring.

Be sure you have two ways to get severe weather alerts and know where you live on a map!

