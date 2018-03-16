Kat: Scattered showers and storms moving out

Good morning and happy St. Patrick's Day! Don't forget to wear your green.

Temperatures will stay mild this morning with lows in the upper 50s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue this morning but rain chances drop off after 9-10 a.m.

Other than an isolated pop-up shower, we should have great weather for outdoor festivities with highs in the mid-70s and clearing skies throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 mph so it will be breezy again today.

Sunday is looking dry throughout the day but Sunday night is when we see rain chances return to the forecast.

A few storms are possible overnight but our timeline for the highest severe weather threat holds off until Monday.

We have a FIRST ALERT out for Monday afternoon as it looks as though we will see some strong, potentially severe, storms move into the Tennessee Valley.

Wind, hail, and tornadoes are all possible and heavier rain would likely be with these storms.

It is still a couple of days away, but we want to keep you aware of the threat and we will update you as we get closer.

