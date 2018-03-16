Kat: Cool temps to start but rain chances expected by afternoon

Good morning and happy FRIDAY! We’ll start out the day cool with temperatures in the low 40s but dress in layers because we will be back up in the upper 60s to even 70 degrees this afternoon!

That being said, you may want to grab your umbrella because isolated rain and storm chances return this afternoon and evening. Rain and storm chances increase overnight and a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail, but the main severe weather threat is to our south and east.

Rain may linger into early Saturday, but other than a few pop-up showers and storms, your St. Patrick’s Day forecast is looking fairly nice! Highs will be in the mid-70s with some sunshine finally peeking back out by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry throughout the day but Sunday night is when we see rain chances return to the forecast. Monday is looking soggy as well and this is the day we will need to keep an eye on for strong to severe storm potential.

We finally start to clear out and dry up on Tuesday but temperatures will dip back down into the 50s after a nice stretch of 70s this weekend.

