Kat: Cool temps to start but rain chances expected by afternoon

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
Efforts are underway to find out who sparked the closing and evacuation of several Madison stores on Thursday.More >>
Efforts are underway to find out who sparked the closing and evacuation of several Madison stores on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>