FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday, severe storms possible

Monday, March 19, is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP TO WATCH FORECAST IN NEWSCAST]



Scattered light to moderate rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

These storms will not be severe but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.

[SCHOOL CLOSINGS & EARLY DISMISSALS]



STRONG STORMS TIMELINE: Here is a breakdown of expected storm arrival on Monday afternoon. Be weather aware and know where your safe spot is at home, work and school. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/VK9rdiTttt — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) March 18, 2018

[FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather timeline, safety information]

Please be weather aware and know where a safe place is during severe weather.

These storms will likely develop around 3-4 p.m. in NW Alabama and move eastward through the afternoon and evening.



[MORE: What is a First Alert Weather Day?]

The severe threat will diminish by late Monday night.

Spring officially begins on Tuesday with cooler temps in the 50s and scattered rain showers.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Temperatures mid-week will be on the cooler side in the 50s before a warmup by Friday and into next weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday at this point have chances of rain.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48