Eric: Monday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day, severe storms possible

Scattered light to moderate rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE RADAR]

Scattered light to moderate rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

These storms will not be severe but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.

STRONG STORMS TIMELINE: Here is a breakdown of expected storm arrival on Monday afternoon. Be weather aware and know where your safe spot is at home, work and school. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/VK9rdiTttt — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) March 18, 2018

Monday, March 19, is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

[FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather timeline, safety information]

Please be weather aware and know where a safe place is during severe weather.

These storms will likely develop around 3-4 p.m. in NW Alabama and move eastward through the afternoon and evening.

The severe threat will diminish by late Monday night.

Spring officially begins on Tuesday with cooler temps in the 50s and scattered rain showers.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Temperatures mid-week will be on the cooler side in the 50s before a warmup by Friday and into next weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday at this point have chances of rain.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48