Eric: Monday declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day

Monday, March 19th has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon so be weather aware and keep checking back for updates!

FIRST ALERT: The @waff48 First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday, March 19th as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds, hail and even tornadoes are all possible. Stay tuned for updates. #alwx pic.twitter.com/m1qtPsCX8G — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) March 17, 2018

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE RADAR]

Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs near 70 degrees. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop Sunday night and will stick around through early Monday morning. Monday will have early sunshine with highs in the middle 70s.

Rain showers and numerous strong storms will develop Monday afternoon, some storms could become severe with large hail, gusty winds and even tornadoes.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

The severe threat should end late Monday night, lows will be in the lower 50s. Spring starts on Tuesday with a few scattered rain showers and cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s. The rest of the week will be sunny and quiet with below average temperatures.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48