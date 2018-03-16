Brandon: Rain chances coming in overnight

Another warm one out there today and we have even more warmth on the way for the weekend! Scattered showers will continue to linger along the Mississippi/Alabama border through the evening but overnight tonight they will progress east. Showers and storms will stay isolated through much of the overnight, but most of us should see some rain. That will linger into the morning hours on Saturday, but expect that rain to be gone by 8 to 9 a.m.

It’ll be a mild morning on Saturday with the mid to upper 50s and we will be even warmer by the afternoon! Gusty southwest winds will be between 15 to 20 mph, bringing in the mid-70s after lunch. Clouds should clear up by the afternoon bringing some sunshine for the afternoon and evening. All outdoor activities should be a go!

Sunday looks great to start as well with mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay sunny through much of the day and that will allow us to warm back to the 70s! By the afternoon and evening we will add some more clouds and that will bring in storm chances late Sunday overnight into Monday.

We have a FIRST ALERT out for Monday afternoon as it looks as though we will see some strong, potentially severe, storms move into the Tennessee Valley. Wind, hail, and tornadoes are all possible and heavier rain would likely be with these storms. It is still a couple of days away, but we want to keep you aware of the threat and we will update you as we get closer.

