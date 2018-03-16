Scholar Dollar Scholarship Program denied funding

The Shoals Industrial Development Committee denied approval for $200,000 in funding to the Scholar Dollar Scholarship Program.

The committee did not agree the program met legislative guidelines to qualify for support. The Industrial Development Committee funds programs that focus on creating job training to nonprofits, while the Scholar Dollar Program services education. The committee also needs to know where and how the money is being spent.

“I was disappointed, but the door is not closed yet to receive support from the Shoals Industrial Development Committee," said Debra Bell Paseur, executive board member of Scholar Dollar Scholarship Program.

The program still has $600,000 to help students in the Shoals but will not be able to give as many scholarships in the fall. The Scholar Dollar organization plans to seek other ways to meet their goal for the $200,000 that is needed this year.

The Shoals Industrial Program says they have plans to help the program at a later time.

