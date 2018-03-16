Suspect arrested in fatal double shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say shots were fired into a vehicle at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive on March 15, 2018. One of the victims was killed. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.

Police say 22-year-old Demetrius Deshawn Childs turned himself in Friday night. He is charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Childs and the victim, who officers identified as Devonte Lashun Bone.

Police say Childs saw Bone at the Sparkman Drive apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Thursday and fired multiple shots into the vehicle he was in.

Bone and another male were hit. The vehicle continued moving toward the back of the complex after being hit.

Bone was killed. The other victim was treated at the hospital.

