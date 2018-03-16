2 shot, 1 killed at NW Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
Efforts are underway to find out who sparked the closing and evacuation of several Madison stores on Thursday.More >>
Efforts are underway to find out who sparked the closing and evacuation of several Madison stores on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>