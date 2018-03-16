2 shot, 1 killed at NW Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive on March 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.

Police say someone shot at a car driving in the parking lot sometime before 10 p.m. Two people inside the vehicle were hit.

One was killed. The other was treated and the hospital and is expected to be released.

Both victims were males in their 20s.

Police said multiple shots were fired. The car continued moving toward the back of the complex after being hit.

No suspects were announced.

Police say they expect to release more information Friday.

