2 shot, 1 killed at NW Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot and killed at Westlake Apartments at 1901 Sparkman Drive Thursday night.More >>
Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man. On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.More >>
Efforts are underway to find out who sparked the closing and evacuation of several Madison stores on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning. Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Crews are currently responding fires throughout the Texas Panhandle.More >>
