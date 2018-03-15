Huntsville officials meet new Mazda Toyota plant managers

Important introductions have been happening in Huntsville!

The mayor had a face- to- face meeting this week with the bosses who will oversee the new Mazda-Toyota plant operations.

It was all about getting to know the two people who are going to be running the Mazda Toyota facilities and welcome them to North Alabama.

The mayor sat down with them to discuss the aggressive timeline for the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. plant, which will bring up to 4,000 jobs to the area.

The two men city leaders met with will be the chief operating officers of both of the facilities and they're going to be living in the community.

The mayor says not only are they going to lead the companies well, but they'll also be good community partners.

He adds that's what the city looks for when they go out and recruit industry- companies that give back, provide employment, and provide for a good economy.

“We thanked them for coming to our community and being great partners. Toyota has been a great partner for years and years and this is a chance to meet our new friends at Mazda. We sat down with them and had about an hour long conversation. We talked about all of the things we can do to make sure that they're a success. If they're a success, we'll be a success,” Mayor Battle said.

The new plant will have the capacity to produce 150,000 units of Mazda’s crossover model that will be newly introduced to the North American market and 150,000 units of the Toyota Corolla. Toyota and Mazda are investing $1.6 billion towards this project with equal funding contributions.

MTMUS will soon begin land preparation for the new plant, and the full-scale construction of the plant is expected to start in 2019.

It's scheduled to open and start producing vehicles in 2021.

